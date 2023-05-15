Another member of the Tatum family has made big news on the St. Louis basketball front.
Justin Tatum, the father of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, announced that he is stepping down as the head coach at CBC to join the coaching staff of the Illawarra Hawks of Australia's NBL League. The Hawks have hired Tatum in a "player development and assistant coaching capacity."
Tatum spent the past 10 seasons as the coach of CBC, where he was a standout player on the Cadets 1997 Class 4A state championship team. In those 10 seasons at CBC, Tatum guided the Cadets to six Metro Catholic Conference championships and two state championships in 2014 and 2022.
Before coming over to CBC, Tatum was the head coach at Soldan High, where he enjoyed similar success with the Tigers. Tatum led Soldan to four Public High League championships, two Final Four berths in the state tournament and a Class 3 state championship in 2012.
