Vashon High basketball standout Kennard Davis Jr. has given a commitment to Southern Illinois University.
The 6’6” senior forward made his announcement on his Instagram account on Tuesday evening. Davis also fielded offers from Saint Louis U., Bradley, Illinois-Chicago and Sam Houston State before finally choosing the Salukis, who are members of the Missouri Valley Conference.
Davis is currently ranked No. 4 in the Prep Hoops Missouri Class of 2023 rankings. He has played a big role in the Wolverines run to back to back Class 4 state championships.
As a junior, Davis averaged a team-high 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals a game to lead the Wolverines to a 27-4 record. He averaged 10.1 points and five rebounds as a sophomore.
During the summer grassroots season, Davis was also a key player for MoKan Elite’s 17U team that won the championship at the prestigious Nike EYBL Peach Jam.
