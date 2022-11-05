The Lafayette Lancers have returned to the top of the girls’ volleyball mountain in the state of Missouri.
The Lancers defeated Springfield Kickapoo in four sets to win the Class 5 state championship on Friday at Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau. Lafayette finished its magical season with a 32-6 record.
It was the seventh state title for Lafayette, and it’s first since the Lancers’ incredible run of six consecutive championships from 2011-2016.
Sophomore outside hitter Maya Witherspoon was one of the leaders of the Lancers’ offensive attack with 17 kills. She finished the season with a team-high 301 kills.
Seniors Caitlyn Little and Layne Witherspoon ended their stellar careers as state champions after being a big part of four district championship and two Final Four teams.
Little finished the season with 286 kills, which was second on the team. Layne Witherspoon, the Eastern Illinois recruit, ended the year with 128 kills and 39 blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.