Head coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes made the college football world sit up and take notice with last week’s 45-42 victory over national runner-up TCU last weekend. The Buffaloes followed up that statement victory with a convincing 36-14 victory over Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 9, in Coach Prime’s regular season home debut in Boulder.
Colorado is now 2-0 on the season with Coach Prime being the talk of college football with his quick turnaround of a program that was 1-11 last season. The Buffaloes went from unranked in the preseason polls to being ranked No. 22 in the country after one week.
The excitement around Boulder was clearly evident as a crowd of 52,241 jammed Folsom Field on Saturday. It was the biggest crowd for a Colorado home game in 15 years. Nebraska managed to keep things close for a little more than a half as they trailed 13-7 in the third quarter, but Colorado blew the game open with 23 consecutive points.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders enjoyed another stellar passing performance as he completed 31 of 42 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target on the day was receiver Xavier Weaver, who caught 10 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown.
Colorado will host in-state rival Colorado State next Saturday night at 8 p.m in the annual Rocky Mountain Showdown. It has already been announced that ESPN’s College GameDay will be coming to Boulder to broadcast its pregame show. It will be GameDay’s first appearance in Boulder since 1996
