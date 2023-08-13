One of the top high school football prospects in the St. Louis metro area will be headed to the Buckeye state next year.
Standout wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan of CBC has given a commitment to The Ohio State University. A four-star recruit, McClellan made his announcement in the school’s gymnasium on Sunday in front of a big crowd of family members, friends, teammates and media members.
The 6’1” 190-pound McClellan amassed more than 40 scholarship offers from Division I schools, but his final list came down to Ohio State, Missouri and Oregon. Those were the three caps that were sitting at the table and he picked up the red Ohio State cap to the sound of loud applause in the gym.
McClellan’s final decision came down to his relationship with Ohio State’s offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and his development of top flight wide receivers who wind up playing on Sundays in the National Football League and being high draft picks.
“(It was) because of Coach Hartline and how he has developed all of the receivers that he’s had so far, and putting them in the first round,” McClellan said. “There’s a difference between developing receivers to go to the league and making them go in the first round. That’s totally different.”
McClellan has been a huge part of CBC’s last two teams that have won back-to-back Class 6 state championships with consecutive 13-1 records. As a sophomore, he caught 41 passes for 989 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 24 yards per catch. As a junior, had 61 receptions for 1,103 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 18 yards per catch. He also rushed for 330 yards and five touchdowns.
