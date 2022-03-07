The University of Missouri wrestling team won the 2022 Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a final tally of 131.5 points Sunday evening. The Tigers took home the title in their first year following its conference championship and subsequent departure from the conference in 2012.
The Tigers outlasted Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, who finished in second and third, respectively. Following a slow start to the tournament, Mizzou gained momentum into Saturday night and finished Session II in first place with 109.5 points. The team would not give up the lead for the remainder of the tournament.
Jeremiah Kent, who went to Hickman High School in Columbia, finished Mizzou's run in the tournament with a second-place finish in a 14-3 final against the top-seeded Parker Keckeisen from Northern Iowa. He knocked off the second and third seeded wrestlers on his way to Sunday's final. Kent was an NCAA tournament qualifier in 2021.
