It was an unseasonably warm December 15 day in St. Louis, but that didn’t stop the North City Blues from taking the ice outdoors at Steinberg Rink. Youths between the ages of 4-10 gathered at Forest Park for the second practice session for the St. Louis Blues' newest youth hockey program.
North City Blues provides a free after-school program and opportunity to learn hockey for students enrolled in Knowledge Is Power Program schools (KIPP) and/or Friendly Temple. KIPP is a national network of free, open-enrollment, college-preparatory public schools. Forest Park Forever is also a partner on the enterprise.
Students learn the game and develop leadership traits and essential life skills through teamwork, commitment, and perseverance, said retired Blues star Jamal Mayers, who serves as a community youth hockey advisor for his former team.
Once the young players complete the learn-to-skate sessions, those interested in continuing hockey receive a free set of equipment and begin a six-week Learn to Play program.
“A new program like this one with North City Blues is an exciting venture, and I'm happy to be a part of it having been in this community since 1996,” Mayers said.
“[It’s] probably a long-time overdue, and it has been fun to be a part of it. I'm looking forward to doing many more things like this.”
A 15-year National Hockey League veteran, Mayers began his career with St. Louis. He spent 10 seasons with the Blues, and suited up for Toronto, Calgary, San Jose, and Chicago. Since retiring in 2013, he has worked as a broadcaster, coach, and community advisor. He also authored a children's book called “Hockey is for Me."
Through the North City Blues, Mayers and the Blues seek to grow interest in the sport of hockey in St. Louis and beyond.
“Seeing a person of color that looks like them is powerful, and I think that they're able to see that it is possible,” Mayers said.
“I may be a little bit older than their parents, but hopefully they can see a commonality and realize that anything’s possible and that this game certainly has space for them and is welcoming and wants them to be a part of it.”
Elise Butler writes for the nhl.com/blues website
SportsEye will return next week
