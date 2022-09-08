The postseason honors continue to roll in for Las Vegas Aces star basketball player A'ja Wilson.
One week after being named the Defensive Player of the Year in the WNBA, the 6'5" Wilson was tabbed as the league's Most Valuable Player. The announcement was made on Wednesday, one day after Wilson led the Aces to a berth in the WNBA championship series after a victory over the Seattle Storm.
It was the second time that Wilson has been named the league's MVP. She won the award for the first time in 2020. She also became the seventh player in the league's history to win the MVP award more than once.
For the season, Wilson averaged 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks a game. She also registered a league-leading 17 double-doubles. She has increased those numbers during the playoffs as she is averaging 20.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. In the conference finals against the Seattle Storm, Wilson had back to back games of more than 30 points in Games 2 and 3 of the series. In the series clincher on Tuesday night, she had 23 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.
