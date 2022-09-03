Standout forward A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces was selected as the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year this week.
It is the first time that Wilson has won the DPOY honor since entering the WNBA in 2018 after a stellar collegiate career at South Carolina. She was the defensive anchor of an Aces team that won a franchise-record 26 games and earned a No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
The 6'5" Wilson averaged 1.9 blocked shots a game to lead the WNBA in that category. She also averaged 1.4 steals a game, which was good for 12th in the league. She was also second in the league in defensive rebounding. She averaged 9.4 rebounds a game and recorded 17 double-doubles.
Wilson is also one of the top contenders for the WNBA's Most Valuable Player award, which will be given out this week.
Wilson's Las Vegas Aces are playing the Seattle Storm in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. They're tied 1-1 in the best of five series and Seattle will host Game 3, Sunday at 2 pm.
