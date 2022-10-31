Standout guard BJ Ward of Chaminade College Prep has given a commitment to Southeast Missouri State University.
The 6’0” Ward is one of the top point guards in the state of Missouri. He is currently ranked No. 7 in the Class of 2023 by the recruiting website Prep Hoops Missouri.
Ward will be entering his third season as the starting point guard for the Red Devils, who have made back to back trips to the Final Four of the Class 6 state tournament.
As a junior, Ward averaged 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in leading the Red Devils to a 23-9 record and a fourth place finish at the state tournament. Ward spent the summer grassroots season playing for Brad Beal Elite’s 17U team.
Located in Cape Girardeau, SEMO is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.