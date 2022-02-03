Fairfax, VA- Saint Louis University point guard Yuri Collins had a performance for the ages in leading the Billikens to a thrilling 92-90 double-overtime victory over George Mason in a key Atlantic 10 Conference game on Wednesday night.
The former St. Mary's High scored on a short jumper at the final buzzer to give the Billikens the dramatic victory. George Mason had just tied the score on a Josh Oduro 3-pointer with six seconds left to play in the second overtime, but Collins took the inbounds pass and drove the length of the court and flipped up a shot in the lane that bounced off the rim and dropped through the net as the buzzer sounded.
Collins' game-winning shot was the climax of one of the best individual performances in Billiken history. He finished the game with a career high 35 points, along with 13 assists, five rebounds and five steals. He made three 3-pointers and was a perfect 10 for 10 from the free throw line while playing 47 of a possible 50 minutes.
SLU improves to 15-6 on the season and 6-2 in Atlantic 10 Conference play. They return home on Saturday for a big A-10 showdown with Dayton at the Chaifetz Arena. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.