The magical postseason run of St. Louisan Caleb Love continued on Saturday night on the biggest stage of college basketball; the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.
The former McDonald's All-American from CBC scored a game high 28 points to lead North Carolina to a 81-77 victory over arch-rival Duke in the national semifinals at the Superdome in New Orleans. North Carolina will face Kansas on Monday night for the national championship. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.
Much like he did in the East regional semifinals against UCLA when he scored 27 of his game-high 30 points after halftime, the 6'4" Love came through with another magnificent second half against Duke with 22 of his 28 points. Love got the Tar Heels rolling in the early second half when he hit two 3-pointers and scored on a layup to key a 13-0 run.
And with the game on the line in the closing seconds, Love came through with one of the biggest shots in the history of the storied Duke-North Carolina rivalry. With the Tar Heels holding a slim 75-74 lead, Love nailed a high-arching 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of 7'1" Duke center Mark Williams to give UNC a 78-74 lead with 24 seconds left. Love then sealed the victory with three free throws down the stretch.
Love finished the game making 11 of his 20 field goal attempts, including the three 3-pointers in the second half.
