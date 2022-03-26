The City of Brotherly Love became the City of Caleb Love on Friday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
The St. Louisan scored a game-high 30 points to lead his North Carolina Tar Heels to a 73-66 victory over UCLA in the East Regional semifinals in Philadelphia. The victory sends the Tar Heels into Sunday's Elite Eight matchup with tournament Cinderella St. Peter's on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. The winner earns a berth to the Final Four, which will be held next weekend in New Orleans.
A former prep basketball star at CBC, Love scored 27 of his 30 points in the second half, including eight in the final two minutes against a UCLA team that advanced to the Final Four last season. He made six 3-pointers in the game, including back-to-back triples which turned a 64-61 deficit into a 67-64 lead with one minute left to play. He also sealed the victory with two free throws with seven seconds left in the game.
The 6'4" Love is averaging 19.3 points a game in the NCAA Tournament. In addition to his 30-point masterpiece against UCLA, he also had 23 points and six 3-pointers in the Tar Heels victory over UCLA in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.