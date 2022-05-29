Cardinal Ritter Girls

Cardinal Ritter Girls Rayon Houston, Aniyah Brown, Neveah Bryant and Charlye Moody set a new state record in the Girls Class 5 4x400 meter relay with a winning time of 3:50.04 at Adkins Stadium on the campus of Jefferson City High on Sat., May 28, 2022. The girls would go on to win their second consecutive state championship.  

 

 Photo by Wiley Price | St. Louis American
