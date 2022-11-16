Saint Louis University basketball standout Yuri Collins has solidified himself as one of the top point guards in the country.
The former St. Mary's star put on a show on Tuesday night in leading the Billikens to a 90-84 victory over Memphis in a big early-season non-conference showdown at the Chaifetz Arena.
The 6'0" Collins was matched up against Kendric Davis of Memphis in a battle of two of the nation's top point guards. He was more than up to the task as he scored a game high 22 points while handing out nine assists while committing only two turnovers. Collins made two 3-pointers and 12 of his 14 free throw attempts as he played 38 minutes. He also had the task of guarding Davis, who is a preseason All-American after averaging 19 points a game at SMU.
Collins is coming off a season where he was an All-Atlantic 10 Conference First Team selection as he led the country in assists. He started off the season looking to defend that assist crown as he has dropped 36 dimes in the first three games.
Collins led a very balanced scoring attack as guard Gibson Jimerson scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior Belleville East product Javon Pickett had 14 points and seven rebounds while senior forward Francis Okoro had nine points and 11 rebounds. Guards Fred Thatch Jr. and Sincere Parker added eight points each.
Saint Louis (3-0) will travel East this weekend to play in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Ucasville, CT. The Billikens will take on Maryland on Saturday at noon in the first game. On Sunday, they will play either Providence or Miami.
