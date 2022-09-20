After being injured late in Lutheran North’s season-opening victory against Hazelwood Central, senior running back Ricky Dixon’s season seemed in peril.
He had rushed for 129 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown, but there would be no celebration. After laying on the field several minutes, Dixon was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Dixon has returned after the frightening incident, and helped the Crusaders tame the Westminster Wildcats 73-0 in a Metro Athletic League contest on Sept. 16, 2022.
Lutheran North takes on rival Lutheran South on Sept. 23.
The prep football season seems to be in a hurry-up offense as we are at the midpoint following this weekend’s upcoming games. Here are some of the top Week Four individual performances from last weekend’s action.
*Wide receiver Ryan Wingo of SLUH had four receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the Jr. Billikens’ 43-15 victory over Vashon.
*Running back Marvin Burks of Cardinal Ritter rushed for 218 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns in the Lions 40-14 victory over Helias.
*Quarterback Byron McNair of Pattonville completed 10 of 16 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates 29-17 victory over Lindbergh.
*Quarterback A.J. Raines of Timberland completed 32 of 44 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in the T-Wolves 59-56 victory over Fort Zumwalt West.
*Running back Jamal Roberts of St. Mary’s rushed for 238 yards on 15 carries and five touchdowns in the Dragons’ 56-20 victory over Lutheran St. Charles.
*Wide receiver Tank Billings of Timberland had seven receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the T-Wolves 59-56 victory over Fort Zumwalt West.
*Quarterback Jayden Barnett of Ritenour completed 20 of 31 passes for 409 yards and two touchdowns in the Huskies’ 34-20 victory over Fox.
*Running back Steve Hall of MICDS rushed for 128 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Rams’ 45-7 victory over Priory.
*Linebacker Dominic Dixon of East St. Louis had nine tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in the Flyers’ 57-0 victory over Belleville West.
*Quarterback Colt Michael of O’Fallon threw three touchdown passes in the Panthers come-from-behind 32-21 victory over Edwardsvlle.
*Running back Kevin Emmanuel of Eureka rushed for 219 yards on 36 carries and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 35-28 victory over Marquette.
*Quarterback Omar Hopkins of Kirkwood completed 12 of 16 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the Pioneers’ 36-18 victory over Hazelwood Central.
*Quarterback Robert Battle of East St. Louis completed 19 of 29 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in the Flyers’ 57-0 victory over Belleville East.
*What’s on Tap for Week 4
CBC (3-1) at DeSmet (3-1), Friday, 6 p.m.
Francis Howell (4-0) at Troy (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Timberland (4-0) at Francis Howell Central (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Lutheran St. Charles (3-1) at Cardinal Ritter (4-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
East St. Louis (2-2) at O’Fallon (4-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Duchesne (2-2) at St. Mary’s (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Lift for Life (3-1) at Brentwood (4-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Lindbergh (3-1) at Summit (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Parkway North (3-1) at Ladue (2-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Oakville (3-1) at Eureka (4-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
*Shannon Dowell commits to Illinois State
O’Fallon High girls’ basketball standout Shannon Dowell gave a verbal commitment to Illinois State University last weekend. A 5’10” senior guard, Dowell is one of the top returning players
