Springfield, MO- It was a dominant two days of basketball for the CBC Cadets at the MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown and they have a state championship to show for their efforts.
After dispatching Metro Catholic Conference rival Chaminade 70-52 in the semifinals on Thursday, the Cadets defeated Nixa 68-51 on Friday evening to win the Class 6 state championship at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.
CBC finished the season with a 26-6 record against a schedule that featured top local, regional and national teams. It was the third state title for head coach Justin Tatum, who led the Cadets to a Class 5 state title in 2014 and Soldan to a Class 4 state title in 2012. He was also a standout player on the Cadets 1997 team that won a state title.
The Cadets utilized their depth, athleticism and tremendous defense to overcome a very good Nixa team. The Cadets came in waves as their defense swarmed the Eagles and forced 21 turnovers.
Senior guard Rob Martin finished his brilliant career with 18 points, with 16 coming in the first half. He dazzled the crowd with a variety of daring drives and pull up jumpers from 3-point range. Fellow senior Larry Hughes Jr. finished with a game-high 20 points. On the 25th anniversary of CBC's state championship in 1997, which was led by his father Larry Hughes, the younger Hughes came up with a big effort to bring another state championship to the family.
The Cadets also got stellar play from football standouts Justus Johnson and Kendall Huston, who were stalwarts on the Cadets' Class 6 state championship team on the gridiron. Johnson had seven points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals while playing stellar defense against Nixa's standout point guard Colin.
Ruffin. Huston contributed six points, six rebounds and two steals. The Cadets also got eight points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots from 7'2" sophomore center John Bol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.