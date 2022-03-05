The MICDS-John Burroughs rivalry is well known in area high school football circles, but the two long-time rivals took to the basketball court on Friday night to play for a district championship for the first time.
It was MICDS who emerged as the champion after a convincing 60-36 victory in the Class 4, District 6 finals at University City. It was the first district championship for MICDS since 2010. The Rams (24-3) will advance to the sectionals, where they will face defending Class 4 state champion Vashon next Wednesday at Northwest Cedar Hill. Tip-off time is at 7:45 p.m.
The Rams had to withstand an early barrage from John Burroughs, who raced out to a 9-0 lead. Junior guard Marcus Coleman got the Rams on the board with a 3-pointer, which was the start of the career night for the 6'2" junior guard. Coleman finished the game with a career-high 24 points, which included four 3-pointers. He had a eight-point run in the fourth quarter to help the Rams break open a close game.
After the slow start, the Rams battled back to take a 26-24 lead at halftime. The Rams picked up the defense in the second half as they limited the Bombers to just 12 points. Senior Brandon Mitchell-Day, a 6'8" standout forward, added 15 points and anchored the Rams' strong defensive effort with his shot blocking on the back line. Senior Jack Hayed added nine points.
John Burroughs was led by 6'5" junior forward Trevor Reed, who scored 10 points. The No. 3 seed Bombers advanced to Friday's championship game with a 55-51 upset victory over No. 2 seed Whitfield on Wednesday night. They finished the season with a 17-9 record under the direction of first-year head coach Daryl "Pee Wee" Lenard, a former star player at Central High School and Saint Louis University in the 1980's.
