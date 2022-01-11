Jameson Williams of Alabama has a torn ACL in his left knee, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He was a star football player for Cardinal Ritter College Prep here in St. Louis.
The explosive wide receiver injured his knee in the second quarter of Alabama’s 33-18 loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game on Monday in Indianapolis.
Williams injured his knee after making a 40-yard reception in the middle of the field. He walked off the field under his own power and later returned to the sidelines in the third quarter to support his teammates.
The absence of Williams big-play ability severely hampered Alabama’s chances of repeating as national champions. Williams was one of the most electrifying players in college football this season.
Williams entered Monday night’s game with 75 catches for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 20 yards per reception. His brilliant play this season has also helped him rocket up the NFL Draft boards as a potential Top 10 pick.
