Former Metro East football standout and collegiate Hall of Famer Shelby Jordan passed away at the age of 70.
Jordan was a former standout at East St. Louis Senior High in the late 1960's. He went on to play college football at Washington University. Jordan spent 11 seasons in the National Football League with the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders.
A 6'7" 260-pound offensive tackle, Jordan spent his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, where he started 87 games. The next four were spent with the Raiders, where he was a member of the 1983-84 Super Bowl champions.
Shelby Jordan was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013. He was the first player from Washington University to receive this prestigious honor.
