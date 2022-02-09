On Wednesday, Google honored the late Toni Stone – the Negro Leagues second baseman who was the first woman to play regularly for American men’s professional sports teams.
Born in Bluefield, W.V. but raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, Stone played for the Negro League teams the Indianapolis Clowns and the famed Kansas City Monarchs – where she replaced baseball legend Hank Aaron.
Google enlisted animator Monique Wray for the task of bringing Stone to life on its home page as part of its Black History Month programming.
Wray’s Doodle is an animated loop of Stone making a play at second base.
“I got kind of like a passion from photography of her, and just kind of the way she spoke about what she does, and her love of the sport and her love for life,” Wray told MLB.com. “So I tried to give [the Doodle] some of that energy.”
Stone, who was inducted in both the Women’s Sports Hall of Fame and the International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame, passed away in 1996 at the age of 75. A play about Stone’s career, “Toni Stone” debuted off-Broadway in 2019 and has since shown in several U.S. cities.
“[Stone] being a Black woman, you know that that obviously has something to do with her not getting that sort of shine that she deserved for the significance of who she was and what she did,” Wray told MLB.com. “But it’s good that now, at least, we’re doing that work and making that push.”
Information from MLB.com contributed to this report.
