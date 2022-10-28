The first steps on the various roads to state championships will be taken this weekend as high school football playoffs get underway on both sides of the river. The Missouri schools will begin district playoff competition, while first-round playoff games will be held on the Illinois side.
Here is a preview of upcoming Missouri district playoffs involving St. Louis area team.
Class 6
District 1: Defending state champion CBC is the No. 1 seed, and the Cadets are poised for another long postseason run. Other contending teams include Marquette and Seckman.
District 2: Troy is the No. 1 seed. The Trojans made a strong run to the state semifinals last season and are having another strong season. Challengers in the district include Rock Bridge, DeSmet, and Pattonville.
Class 5
District 1: SEMO area power Jackson is the No 1 seed with Oakville checking in as the second seed as a possible challenger.
District 2: Eureka is the No. 1 seed with MICDS and Lafayette also in the mix. Lafayette already has a victory over Eureka this season.
District 3: An extremely competitive district with Parkway Central getting the No. 1 seed with challenges coming from Vashon and Parkway North. All three can win the title.
District 4: Hazelwood East gets the No. 1 seed in a very tough field that also includes St. Dominic, Fort Zumwalt East and McCluer.
Class 3
District 2: Undefeated Cardinal Ritter (9-0) is the No. 1 seed and a prohibitive favorite to come out of the district. The Lions are also a big contender for the state title.
District 3: An excellent district field that includes top-seed St. Charles West along with Lutheran North and Lutheran-St. Charles. A probable rematch between Lutheran North and Lutheran-St. Charles in the semifinals should be quite a contest.
Class 1
District 2: Duchesne gets the top seed after moving down to Class 1 this season. Brentwood and Crystal City are also strong challengers in the field.
*Key Missouri First-Round Matchups
Lindbergh at Kirkwood, Friday, 7 p.m. (Class 6, District 1)
SLUH at Seckman, Friday, 7 p.m. (Class 6, District 1)
DeSmet at Ritenour, Friday, 7 p.m. (Class 6, District 2)
Hazelwood Central at Pattonville, Friday, 7 p.m. (Class 6, District 2)
Parkway West at Ladue, Friday, 7 p.m. (Class 5, District 2)
Chaminade at MICDS, Saturday, 1 p.m. (Class 5, District 2)
Francis Howell Central at Fort Zumwalt North, Friday, 7 p.m. (Class 5, District 3)
Riverview Gardens at Francis Howell North, Friday, 7 p.m. (Class 5, District 3)
Washington at Timberland, Friday, 7 p.m. (Class 5, District 4)
Clayton at Jennings, Friday, 6 p.m. (Class 4, District 3)
Orchard Farm at Lutheran North, Friday, 6 p.m. (Class 3, District 3)
*Illinois First-Round Pairings (Dates and Times TBA)
Class 8A
Edwardsville (6-3) at O'Fallon (8-1)
Belleville East (5-4) at South Elgin (9-0)
Class 7A
Bradley Bourbannis (5-4) at Collinsville (8-1)
Class 6A
Oak Lawn Richards (6-3) at East St. Louis (7-2)
Class 5A
Marion (6-3) at Mascoutah (6-3)
Dunlap (5-4) at Highland (8-1)
Centralia (5-4) at Triad (7-2)
Class 4A
Columbia (6-3) at Murphysboro (7-2)
Waterloo (6-3) at Olney (7-2)
Wood River (6-3) at Coal City (6-3)
Class 3A
Roxana (6-3) at Hillsboro (6-3)
Class 2A
Althoff (6-3) at Shelbyville (8-1)
Class 1A
Madison (5-3) at Coalfax (9-0)
*Top Performances from Week 9
*Running back Jamal Roberts of St. Mary's had 236 yards of total offense and scored six touchdowns in Dragons' 51-33 victory over Lutheran North.
*Running back Steven Hall of MICDS rushed for 311 yards on 20 carries in the Rams' 44-33 victory over Duchesne.
*Quarterback Robert Battle of East St. Louis completed 14 of 22 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the Flyers' 40-10 victory over DeSmet.
*Linebacker Dominic Dixon of East St. Louis had 14 solo tackles and a quarterback sack in the Flyers' 40-10 victory over DeSmet.
*Wide receiver Allen Middleton of Mascoutah caught four passes for 102 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a kickoff return in the Indians' 50-23 victory over Carbondale.
*Running back Marvin Burks of Cardinal Ritter rushed for 150 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Lions' 44-0 victory over SLUH.
*Wide receiver Jude James of Francis Howell caught four passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 59-21 victory over Rock Bridge.
*Quarterback Nick Ortinau of Francis Howell Central completed 13 of 18 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the Spartans' 30-27 victory over Washington.
*Quarterback Cole McKey of CBC completed 19 of 26 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the Cadets' 31-17 victory over Edwardsville.
*Running back Marquis Gleghorn of Vashon rushed for 170 yards on 15 carries and four touchdowns in the Wolverines' 40-14 victory over Soldan.
*Running back D.J. Burgess of Parkway Central had three rushing touchdowns and one receiving TD in the Colts' 32-30 victory over Parkway North.
*Quarterback Michael Gerdine of Lutheran-St. Charles completed 15 of 25 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns in the Cougars' 63-28 victory over Chaminade.
*Defensive back Trent Shelton of Gateway STEM scored on a 76-yard interception return as time expired to give the Jaguars' a 26-20 victory over Roosevelt.
*Running back Da'Kion Phillips of Lift for Life rushed for 168 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns in the Hawks' 40-0 victory over Priory.
You can see all the district playoff matchups and brackets by visiting the website, www.mshsaa.org.
