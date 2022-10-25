St. Louisan Jayson Tatum has started the season on a hot streak and was rewarded by being named the NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
The former Chaminade College Prep All-American averaged 34.7 points in the Celtics' first three games, which were victories of the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. Tatum also averaged 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 blocks while shooting 57 percent from the field and 88 percent from the free throw line.
Tatum scored 35 points in the Celtics' opening night victory over the 76ers and had a 40-point performance in Boston's victory at Orlando last Saturday. He made franchise history by scoring 104 points in the first three games of the season, thus becoming the first Boston Celtic player ever to accomplish the feat.
The Celtics (3-1) return to action on Friday night by hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers.
