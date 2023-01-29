Jayson Tatum got away with one on Saturday night and the Boston Celtics got a 125-121 overtime win over an enraged LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
With the score tied 105-105, James drove to the basket with just four seconds remaining in the game. Tatum obviously hacked James on the forearm but somehow the referees missed it.
The NBA would announce following the game that there was a missed call, and James should have been awarded two free throws.
Looked like they might have missed a call on their end towards the end of the game,” Tatum said. “But that’s life. They’ll be all right.”
James protested immediately after the missed foul call, and fell to his knees on the court before the overtime began.
Lakers guard Patrick Beverly received a technical foul for bringing a camera off the team’s bench to show a referee before overtime began.
Anthony Davis did not mince his words.
“It’s unacceptable and I guarantee you nothing will happen to the refs. We got cheated tonight. It was a blatant foul. The refs were bad. They were bad tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.