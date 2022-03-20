Springfield, MO - The John Burroughs Bombers made history in girls basketball by winning their first state championship this weekend at the MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown.
The Bombers defeated St. Joseph Benton 54-46 to win the Class 4 state championship at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University. John Burroughs (22-4) won the title with their excellent guard play throughout the lineup. Sophomore point guard Allie Turner had 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Sophomore guard Monet Witherspoon had 16 points and four rebounds while junior guard Sydney Starks added 12 points and six rebounds.
In the Class 5 state championship game, West Plains defeated Whitfield 50-37 in a rematch of last year's state championship game that was won by Whitfield. Senior forward Ashton Judd of West Plains scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Zizzers. Sophomore guard JaNyla Bush led Whitfield with 14 points while junior forward Brooklyn Rhodes had 13 points and eight rebounds.
