It turns out the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker will play at the Triple-A level.
Walker made the Opening Day roster after spring training and immediately went on a 12-game hitting streak which tied Eddie Murphy of the 1912 Philadelphia Athletics for the longest hitting streak to begin a career by a player aged 20 or younger.
While he is hitting .274 with two home runs and eight RBIs, Walker has compiled a .192 batting average since his hitting streak ended.
He has also struck out 20 times and taken just three walks. He also had not played in three of the last four Cardinal games.
The Cardinals began the season 9-15 and are in the National League Central basement, seven games behind the first-place Pittsburgh Pirates.
