St. Louisan Kevin Coleman Jr. of Jackson State was named the Freshman of the Year in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) after an excellent first year of collegiate football.
The former St. Mary’s star was a standout wide receiver and kick returner for the Tigers, who finished the regular season with a 12-0 record heading into Saturday’s SWAC Championship Game against Southern.
The 5’11” 170-pound Coleman amassed a total of 630 all-purpose yards this season. He caught 32 passes for 320 yards and one touchdown on offense. Healso averaged 25.3 yards on kickoff returns, which led the team.
As a senior at St. Mary’s Coleman led the Dragons to the Class 3 state championship as he totaled 1,993 all-purpose yards while scoring 29 touchdowns. He finished his stellar four-year career with the Dragons with 56 touchdowns.
Rated as a five-star recruit coming out of high school and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Missouri, Coleman was one of the biggest gems in the recruiting class for head coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State.
