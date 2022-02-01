In a Monday night showdown of two of the St. Louis area's best high school basketball teams, Westminster Christian edged CBC 45-43 in front of a raucous sellout crowd at Westminster.
Junior guard Kobi Williams was the hero of the night for Westminster as he made a baseline, fade-away jumper with two seconds left to give the Wildcats the victory. The Wildcats trailed CBC 20-5 at the end of the first quarter, but they tightened up their defense to hold the Cadets to just 23 points for the rest of the game. Williams scored a game-high 21 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Senior Casen Lawrence added 12 points on four 3-pointers.
CBC was led by senior Rob Martin with 18 points and 7'2 sophomore John Bol, who had seven points, eight rebounds and eight blocks.
Westminster is now 18-1 on the season while CBC is now 13-6.
