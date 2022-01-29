The Lift for Life Academy boys’ and girls’ basketball teams scored breakthroughs last winter.
Both teams advanced to the Class 3 state tournament Final Four for the first time in school history. The girls’ team brought home a state championship, while the boys earned a fourth-place finish.
Success from last season’s Final Four runs has carried over, and both teams displayed talent during last weekend’s Soulard Shootout at Lift for Life.
The girls picked up a pair of respective victories over Kansas City Lincoln Academy and East St. Louis on consecutive nights. The boys defeated Miller Career Academy in an exciting contest.
Lift for Life’s girls’ three-game win streak moved them to 10-7 while facing a challenging schedule, including road trips to Georgia and Kansas City. The squad also played in the talent-laden Visitation Tournament.
The Hawks have three players averaging double-figures and are led by senior guard Taylor Brown, who averages 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds a game. The 5’8” Brown enjoyed provided last year’s postseason spark in leading the Hawks’ charge to the state championship.
Senior point guard Mackenzie Wilson is an excellent all-around player who averages 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and two steals a game. Sophomore Chase Giddings is an emerging young player who is averaging 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals. Sophomore forward Paige Fowler averages a team-high eight rebounds a game.
The Lift for Life boys’ team is also going strong with a 15-5 record heading into this week’s games. The Hawks play a fast-paced game and employ a full-court press from start to finish.
Senior guard Anthony Caldwell is one of the area’s top sixth men and averages a team-high 13.4 points a game. The quick, lefthanded guard is an excellent 3-point shooter with a flair for hitting big shots in key situations.
The Hawks have excellent depth, with several players contributing in each game. Junior guard Odis Grissom is a consistent performer, averaging 11 points a game. Senior guard Rashad Singleton, a member of last year’s Final Four team, is averaging 7.1 points a game. Lajuan Johnson, a 6’6” sophomore forward with plenty of potential, averages eight points and five rebounds a game.
Other contributors include senior Avion Bass, sophomore Dennis Olds, senior Jeremiah Foster, senior Torrey Davie, senior Tre Brown, and senior Stevie Winston.
*Robert Lewis on a roll
Cardinal Ritter College Prep entered the week on a four-game winning streak, and the key has been the stellar play of 6’8” senior forward Robert Lewis. Lewis has scored at least 30 points five times in the Lions’ past six games.
Lewis scored 37 points in a victory over Modesto Christian last Friday night, followed by 34 points in a victory over Peoria Notre Dame at the Quincy Shootout in Illinois. For the season, Lewis is averaging 20 points a game. He is a tremendous athlete who can crash the offensive boards and throw down dunks while stepping and hitting perimeter jumpers. The Lions continue its rugged schedule this week with games against Illinois state power Chicago Simeon and Mid-Missouri powerhouse Blair Oaks on Saturday at the Mid-Missouri Showcase, which is presented by Rameybasketball.
*Tre Bell commits to Lindenwood
Multi-sport standout Tre Bell of Parkway West has committed to Lindenwood University in St. Charles.
The 6’3” Bell excels in football and basketball, and he plans to play both sports at LU. On the basketball court, he is averaging 13.3 points and four rebounds on a strong Longhorns team that is currently 14-1.
He is a standout wide receiver on the football field, last season registering 21 receptions for 461 yards while rushing for 306 yards on 29 carries with five touchdowns scored.
