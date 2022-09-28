The high school basketball season is still a couple of months away, but many of the area's top girls' players have been preparing for the season in fall league competition.
The Sweet Hoops Fall League is one of the best avenues for girls' players to get that competitive edge before the season begins. The league games are held every Saturday and Sunday at Lift for Life Academy. Sweet Hoops was founded five years ago by Chandra Palmer, the athletic director at Lift for Life.
"In St. Louis, there was always something for the boys to do," Palmer said. "There was really not a safe haven or a place where girls could go play pick-up ball."
The league started on a smaller scale, but it has continued to grow each year. This year, there are a total of 14 teams with 10 competing in the high school division and four playing in the middle school division.
"It's really been a lot of word of mouth and investing in the girls' side of the program," Palmer said. "We've been going out to different games and tournaments and getting the word out there about our league."
Some of the area's top girls' players are featured in the league, including JaNyla Bush and Chantrel "Tutu" Clayton of Vashon, Jaliah Pelly of O'Fallon, Monet Witherspoon of John Burroughs, Kanise Mills of Lift for LIfe, Brittney Rhodes of Whitfield, Binta Fall of MICDS and sisters Alivia and Ava McCullough of Parkway South.
The Sweet Hoops League will continue for three more weekends with the final group of regular season games scheduled for this Sunday. The playoffs will begin on Saturday, October 8 with the league All-Star games scheduled for Sunday, October 9. The league will conclude play the following weekend with the semifinals set for Saturday, October 15 and the middle school and high school championship games set for Sunday, October 16.
