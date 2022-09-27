East St. Louis Senior High basketball standout Macaleab Rich has given a commitment to Kansas State University.
The 6'6" 225-pound forward is the top returning player in the St. Louis metropolitan area. He made his official announcement on his Instagram account on Monday after, choosing the Wildcats over Missouri, Ole Miss and Illinois-Chicago.
Rich is currently ranked No. 10 in the state of Illinois' Class of 2023 by the recruiting website, Prep Hoops Illinois. He is a versatile player who combines skill, power and tremendous athleticism into one formidable package.
As a junior, Rich averaged 19.2 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field in leading the Flyers to a 27-6 record and a berth in the Illinois Class 3A Supersectionals.
Rich was a Class 3A All-State selection last season as well as a First Team selection on the St. Louis American Fab Five All-Star Team. Rich spent is summer playing with the SW Illinois Jets during the summer grassroots season.
