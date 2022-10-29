Cardinal Ritter College Prep football standout Marvin Burks Jr. has given a commitment to Ole Miss.
A four-star recruit, the 6’2” 190-pound safety committed to Ole Miss over Missouri, Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma. Burks received more than 35 scholarship offers.
Burks has been an outstanding two-way player for the Lions, who finished the regular season with a 9-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in Class 3.
Through nine games, Burks has rushed for 939 yards on 101 carries and 15 touchdowns. On defense, Burks has a total of 50 tackles and one interception.
Cardinal Ritter will open postseason play against visiting Roosevelt next Friday night at 7 p.m.
