St. Charles West Braden Goellner (81)

St. Charles West Braden Goellner (81) takes a stiff arm to the face from Cardinal Ritter's Marvin Burks (1) during first quarter action Fri. Nov. 5, 2021. The Lions of Cardinal Ritter would defeat the Warriors of St. Charles West 60-0.

 Photo by Wiley Price | The St. Louis American
Cardinal Ritter College Prep football standout Marvin Burks Jr. has given a commitment to Ole Miss.
 
A four-star recruit, the 6’2” 190-pound safety committed to Ole Miss over Missouri, Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma. Burks received more than 35 scholarship offers.
 
Burks has been an outstanding two-way player for the Lions, who finished the regular season with a 9-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in Class 3.
Through nine games, Burks has rushed for 939 yards on 101 carries and 15 touchdowns. On defense, Burks has a total of 50 tackles and one interception.
Cardinal Ritter will open postseason play against visiting Roosevelt next Friday night at 7 p.m.
