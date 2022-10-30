Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

In the Girls 300 Meter Hurdles MICDS' hurdler Maya Anderson leads her heat in front of Parkway West Cecelia Watts, Hazelwood Central's Lyriq Ray and Cardinal Ritter's Alexis Taylor Sat. Apr. 23 2022 at the Phil Brusca & Connie Strobach Invitational at Ladue High School Sat. Apr. 23, 2022. 
One of the St. Louis area’s top girl’s’ track and field athletes will be headed to the Bluegrass State for college.
 
Senior Maya Anderson of MICDS has given a commitment to the University of Kentucky. Anderson chose the Wildcats over Arkansas, Purdue and Tennessee.
Anderson is a standout performer in the jumps and hurdles events and she holds several school records at MICDS.
 
As a junior, Anderson was the Missouri Class 5 state champion in the triple jump and the 300-meter low hurdles. She was also the state runner-up in the 100-meter high hurdles.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.