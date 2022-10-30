One of the St. Louis area’s top girl’s’ track and field athletes will be headed to the Bluegrass State for college.
Senior Maya Anderson of MICDS has given a commitment to the University of Kentucky. Anderson chose the Wildcats over Arkansas, Purdue and Tennessee.
Anderson is a standout performer in the jumps and hurdles events and she holds several school records at MICDS.
As a junior, Anderson was the Missouri Class 5 state champion in the triple jump and the 300-meter low hurdles. She was also the state runner-up in the 100-meter high hurdles.
