Standout football player Miles McVay of East St. Louis Senior High has given a commitment to perennial national powerhouse Alabama.
The four-star offensive tackle made his announcement at a special ceremony on Thursday night at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club, where he started his football career.
The 6’7” 345-pound McVay is listed as one of the top prospects in the state of Illinois and one of the most coveted offensive tackle prospects in the country. He had more than 40 scholarship offers, but he ended up choosing the Crimson Tide over Missouri, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas A&M and Jackson State.
With a big group of family and friends in attendance, McVay picked up the Alabama baseball cap off the table while his mother, Renita Harvey, revealed an array of balloons with the Alabama logo on it to celebrate the big announcement. While this was going on, McVay’s commitment video was playing on a television behind him.
“It just felt like home,” McVay said. “It was where I felt I belonged. It’s where I come from. It’s what I love. I watched them practice and the intensity level is what I fell in love with. It just reminded me of being at East Side my freshman year. It was just like being at home and it made me comfortable and that is why I chose them.”
“Miles has wanted to be great from the moment he walked into our weight room as an eighth grader,” said East St. Louis head coach Darren Sunkett. “It’s always a great occasion when you see a young man able to accomplish a dream that he set out at a young age. I’ve never seen a kid with a greater work ethic.”
