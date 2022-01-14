Deion “Prime Time” Sanders rocked the college football landscape in recent weeks by recruiting national prospect Travis Hunter to Jackson State after previously committing to Florida State.
Sanders was at it again as he convinced Missouri’s top player, St. Mary’s wide receiver Kevin Coleman to join the HBCU ranks at Jackson State. Coleman made his announcement during the nationally televised Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio Monday.
Coleman, 58th in the ESPN 300 national rankings, chose Jackson State over Florida State, Miami of Florida, Arizona State, and other major conference programs. With several team caps in front of him, Coleman picked the Jackson State cap and donned it while wearing blue blazer, which is the color of Jackson State.
As a senior, Coleman led the Dragons on a dominating run to the Missouri Class 5 state championship. He caught 37 passes for 937 yards and had 37 carries for 435 yards while scoring 29 touchdowns. He concluded his stellar prep career with a pair of touchdowns in the Dragons’ 54-0 drubbing of Kansas City St. Pius X in the state championship game.
Area stars shine on gridiron
Several former high school stars from the St. Louis metro area have enjoyed tremendous seasons at the collegiate ranks this season.
Former Cardinal Ritter College Prep standout Jameson Williams emerged as one of Alabama’s top wide receivers. He entered Monday night’s national championship game with 75 receptions for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 20 yards per reception. In the SEC championship game against Georgia last month, he had seven receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He had seven games where he had at least 100 yards receiving and four games where he had at least 150 yards.
Former Eureka standout Hassan Haskins enjoyed a big senior season for Michigan, which won the Big Ten championship and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. Haskins rushed for 1,327 yards on 270 carries and scored 20 touchdowns. He became a permanent part of Michigan folklore when he rushed for 169 yards and scored five touchdowns in the Wolverines’ victory over rival Ohio State.
Former Vianney standout Kyren Williams had two big seasons at Notre Dame. He rushed for 1,002 yards and scored 17 touchdowns this season. He also had 42 receptions for 359 yards. It was a nice follow-up season to last year’s performance when he rushed for 1,125 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.
Former Lutheran North standout Aqeel Glass was the top HBCU quarterback during a stellar career at Alabama A&M. He was the Offensive Player of the Year in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Glass completed 259 of 414 passes for 3,368 yards with 36 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. For his career, Glass threw for 10,944 yards and 104 touchdowns. He is very prominent in the school’s record book for his passing exploits.
Former Pattonville standout Kaleb Eleby put together an excellent season as Western Michigan quarterback. Eleby completed 230 of 362 passes for 3,277 yards and 23 touchdowns while throwing only six interceptions.
Yuri Collins earns A-10 honor
Former St. Mary’s basketball standout Yuri Collins of Saint Louis University was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week. The 6’0” Collins was tremendous during a stretch in which the Billikens won three of four games. He had a career-high and school-record 19 assists in a victory against Boston College on December 11, a career-high 12 rebounds against Auburn on December 18 and a career-high of 24 points in a victory over Richmond in the A-10 Conference January 2. He also added six rebounds and eight assists in the Richmond game. Collins currently leads all NCAA Division I schools in assists.
