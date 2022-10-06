Many of the top high school basketball players in the St. Louis area can be found hooping it up on weekends at the Ramey Basketball Fall League at Cardinal Ritter College Prep.
Under the direction of Terrell Ramey, the fall league has become a staple in the St. Louis basketball community for many years as young players prepare for the upcoming season in a very competitive format. The league will conclude this weekend with their playoffs in both the grade school, middle school and high school divisions. If you want to get a head start on the high school season and see some of your favorite top prep standouts in action, Cardinal Ritter is the place to be this weekend.
The league features several top players from local powerhouse Vashon, including seniors Kennard Davis, Jr., Cameron Stovall, Jayden Nicholson and talented sophomores Nicholas Randall and Christian Williams. Other top players in the league include Cameron Williams from Cape Girardeau Central, BJ Ward of Chaminade, Iziah Purvey of Webster Groves, Jorden Williams of Whitfield, Javaris Moye of Kirkwood, Matt Haefner of Lafayette, Luke Walsh of Vianney, Zyree Collins of St. Mary's and Clayton Jackson of Cardinal Ritter.
The high school division playoffs will begin on Saturday with first round games at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. The quarterfinal games will follow with games at 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. The semifinals will be held on Sunday at 1 and 2 p.m. with the championship game set for 5 p.m. The grade school championship game will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, followed by the middle school finals at 4 p.m.
