Almost 40,000 fans greeted the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks and they were rewarded with a thrilling victory over the Arlington [Texas] Renegades.
The official counts were 38,310 fans at The Dome at America’s Center, and a 24-11 win.
QB A.J. McCarron found WR Darrius Shepherd for a 27-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds left before halftime. McCarron then connected with RB Brian Hill for five yards to complete the two-point conversion to put St. Louis in front, 11-3.
Hill rumbled 15 yards to the end zone with 6:48 left in the third quarter to extend the Battlehawks’ lead to 17-3. Hill also caught a 20-yard pass two plays earlier. He finished the game with a season-high 115 all-purpose yards, including a season-high 89 rushing yards that were the most by a Battlehawks player this season.
The Renegades closed to within six points of the Battlehawks with a touchdown and two-point conversion on their first drive of the fourth quarter to make it 17-11, but St. Louis responded six plays later when McCarron and WR Hakeem Butler connected for a 25-yard touchdown. McCarron then hit TE Jake Sutherland on a 2-yard pass for a one-point conversion and build the lead to 13 points, 24-11.
The D.C. Defenders lead the XFL North with a 4-0 record, including a win last week over the Battlehawks on the road. An early-season rematch is at 6 p.m. Saturday March 18 at The Dome.
The game will be televised on FX. Tickets are available at XFL.com/tickets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.