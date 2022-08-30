After an early back-and-forth match, St Louis CITY2 (15-4-2, 48 pts), Major League Soccer’s (MLS) inaugural MLS NEXT Pro team in St. Louis, broke away in the second half and came away with three points over Portland Timbers2 (1-16-3, 9 pts) in a 5-3 victory on Saturday night at Hillsboro Park. CITY2 move into first place in the Western Conference and tops in MLS NEXT Pro.
A clash of the top two teams in the Frontier Division between CITY2 and Houston will kickoff Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m. CST. With a win or a draw and a shootout win over Houston next week, St. Louis will clinch the Frontier Division.
Follow the team at stlcitysc.com/city2
