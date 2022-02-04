St. Louisan Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics was selected to play in the upcoming National Basketball Association All-Star Game.
The former Chaminade College Prep All-American will be making his third appearance in the All-Star Game, which will be held on February 20 in Cleveland, OH. Tatum was selected as one of the reserves, which were voted on by the coaches in each conference.
In his fifth season, Tatum is averaging 25.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists a game while shooting 43 percent from the field, 33 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the free throw line. The Celtics have a 28-25 record and are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. On January 23, Tatum erupted for 51 points in the Celtics 116-87 victory over the Washington Wizards. He scored 48 of those 51 points in the first three quarters.
The All-Star Draft will be held on Thursday, February 10 with captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant choosing the teams from the available pool of All-Star selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.