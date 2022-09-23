St. Louisan Isaiah Williams enjoyed a big night in helping lead the University of Illinois to a 31-0 victory over visiting Chattanooga in a non-conference college football game in Champaign on Thursday night.
The former Trinity Catholic star caught nine passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, which came on a spectacular 63-yard catch and run in the third quarter. It was the second time that Williams has surpassed the 100-yard mark in a game this season. His nine receptions tied a career high, which he achieved on September 2 against Indiana.
Through four games this season, Williams has been the leading receiver for the Fighting Illini. He has 28 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Illinois is currently 3-1 heading their next game on October 1 against Big Ten foe Wisconsin.
Williams was a four-year standout quarterback at Trinity. As a senior in 2018, he led the Titans to the Class 3 state championship.
