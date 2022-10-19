The fifth edition of the Sweet Hoops Fall League concluded last Sunday with a pair of championship games at LIft for Life Academy.
In the finals of the high school division, Louisville defeated Florida 38-23 in a low-scoring affair. Vashon High junior point guard JaNyla Bush was the Most Valuable Player of the finals with a game-high 16 points. The talented guard was dazzling throughout the game with her slick ball handling, nifty passing and scoring ability.
Junior forward Paige Fowler of Lift for Life added eight points for Louisville while 6'0" sophomore Kennedy Horton of Pattonville had six points. Florida was led in scoring by forward Lian Lennox, a talented eighth-grader from Lift for Life, who scored eight points. Sophomore guard Kodie Gordon of Pattonville added seven points.
In the championship game of the middle school division, Georgia defeated Syracuse 57-48. Dasia Scott, a talented 6'0" eighth grader from Ladue Middle, was the Most Valuable Player with a game-high 23 points. She was a dominant force in the paint with her scoring and rebounding. Georgia also got 11 points from guard Cara Manuel and 12 points from Rian Lennox, who also played in the high school championship game. Syracuse was led by talented seventh-grader Trinity Jackson, who scored 18 points and 5'10" guard Jordyn Haywood, who added 16 points.
