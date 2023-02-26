Jayson Tatum’s shots weren’t falling and his Boston Celtics fell 15 points behind the rival Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of Saturday’s NBA showdown.
In a preview of what could be the NBA East Conference Final matchup, Tatum came to life in the second half, breathed life into the Celtics, and drilled a dramatic three-point shot with 2.2 seconds left in game to secure a 110-107 victory.
"Obviously, I wasn't playing well or shooting the ball well,” Tatum said following the game.
“But always shoot the ball with confidence. Believe that the next one's going in no matter what. Shoot the right shot. If you miss five in a row and the next one you wide open, you've got to shoot it; that's what's best for the team, and that's just kind of how we play."
Tatum, who set the stage for his late-game heroics, finished the contest with 18 points. He hit a pair of big 3-pointers near the end of the third quarter, then again with three minutes left in the game. His tip-in with a minute left gave the Celtics a four-point lead.
Boston improved to an NBA-best 44-17 record and kept its one-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks for the conference’s best record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.