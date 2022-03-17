The CBC Cadets are headed to the Class 6 state championship game of the MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown thanks to a tremendous second half. Holding a slim 24-22 lead over Metro Catholic Conference rival Chaminade at halftime, the Cadets began the second half on a 13-0 run and coasted to a 70-52 victory in the state semifinals at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield. The Cadets scored a total of 46 points in the second half to break open a close game.
CBC (25-6) will face Nixa for the state championship on Friday at 4 p.m.
Chaminade (23-8) will play Staley in the third-place game on Friday at noon.
The catalyst for the Cadets big second half was senior point guard Rob Martin, who scored 23 of his game-high 29 points after halftime. Martin got plenty of offensive support from 6'5" senior guard Larry Hughes, Jr., who finished with 13 points on four of five shooting from the field and a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore John Bol had 12 points and eight rebounds, but the 7'2" center was most imposing on the defensive end with seven blocked shots and several more that were altered. Senior guard Justus Johnson had eight points, four assists and three steals. Senior guard Nate Straughter led the Red Devils with 24 points. Junior guard B.J. Ward added 11 points for the Red Devils.
CBC is seeking its first state title since 2014 when it defeated Columbia Hickman in a double-overtime thriller. The Cadets also made Final Four appearances in 2019 and 2020. They finished as state runners-up in 2019 while the 2020 Final Four was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
