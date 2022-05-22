"Made the promise when I left and had to see it through. Momma we made it."
- Steph Curry on Twitter celebrating his Davidson University graduation 12 years after beginning his NBA career
Dream Come True!! Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done! Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through. Official @davidsoncollege alum 🙌🏽 Momma we made it! #greatdaytobeawildcat pic.twitter.com/vRRo77Mkx5— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) May 15, 2022
