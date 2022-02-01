NFL quarterback Tom Brady took to Instagram Tuesday morning to announce his retirement after 22 seasons.
"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady said in a lengthy post where he thanks family, friends, fans, coaches and more for the support over the past 20-plus years. “ I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."
The news came a day after Brady, 44, said on the “Let’s Go” Podcast that he was still mulling the decision to hang up his cleats.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion retires after the Buccaneers were eliminated from the NFL playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams. The defeat came a year after the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in Brady's first season in Tampa Bay after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots.
Brady retires as the player with the most Super Bowls in NFL history.
“My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs,” Brady continued in the post. “I will remember and cherish these memories and revisit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”
Information from Yahoo News and Instagram.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.