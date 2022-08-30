Tournament officials announced today that five of the PGA TOUR Champions top-ranked players have committed to compete at the second annual Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson. Steve Stricker, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Darren Clark, and Charles Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker join the world-class field for next week’s official PGA TOUR Champions stop—September 6–11—at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, MO. Also set to tee it up for the Ascension Charity Classic is recent Payne Stewart Award winner Billy Andrade and fellow Ascension Ambassador Jay Williamson.
The list of top-10 players competing in the 2022 Ascension Charity Classic from the Charles Schwab Cup Money List has now grown to seven, featuring Alker (1), Jerry Kelly (3), Stricker (5), Stephen Ames (6), Thongchai Jaidee (7), Bernhard Langer (8), and Els (9). The field also includes preSt. Louis native Jay Williamson, 55, made his first PGA TOUR Champions start in February of 2017 after a successful PGA TOUR career that accounted for 18 top-10 finishes and nearly $6 million in earnings. The Ascension Ambassador has also logged 86 Korn Ferry Tour starts as a professional, including 12 top-10 efforts and a victory at the 2007 Fort Smith Classic. This will be Williamson’s second Ascension Charity Classic start.
Tickets for the tournament can be purchased at ascensioncharityclassic.com. Two types of weekly admission options are available, a Clubhouse Ticket as well as a Grounds Ticket. Daily tickets are also offered. Tickets start at $20, and kids 16 and under can attend for free with a ticketed adult.
