Springfield, MO - The 2021-22 high school basketball season for the Vashon Wolverines ended in the same manner as 12 others did since 1983; with a state championship.
In the final game of the three day MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown weekend, Vashon defeated Father Tolton 57-49 to win the Class 4 state championship in a heavyweight battle at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.
The senior-laden Wolverines rolled to a state title last season with a series of blowouts and dominant performances. This year's edition of the Wolverines was much younger and less experienced and were seriously challenged by a tall and talented Tolton team that was led by 6'11" senior forward Jevon Porter.
Facing a 10-point deficit in the second half, Porter and Trailblazers stormed back to take a 47-44 lead with three minutes and 40 seconds left in the game. The young Wolverines showed their championship mettle as they responded with a 13-2 to run to close the game to accomplish the repeat.
Junior forward Kennard Davis eight of Vashon's next eight points to give the Wolverines the lead to stay as they made their free throws down the stretch to seal the victory. The 6'6" Davis scored a team-high 15 points, along with six rebounds while shooting a perfect seven of seven from the free throw line.
Junior forward Cameron Stovall came off the bench to score 11 points while junior guard Jayden Nicholson added nine points. The Wolverines pressure defense was swarming as they forced 17 Tolton turnovers.
Porter, a Pepperdine recruit, led the Trailblazers with 29 points and nine rebounds. He is the younger brother of Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets.
