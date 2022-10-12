The Ramey Fall Basketball League seems to bring out the best in Kirkwood High senior standout Javaris Moye.
The 6'4" guard led his team to the Fall League championship last season after a big performance in the playoffs. The young man they call "J-MO" was at it again last weekend as he led the Warriors to a 75-70 victory over the Nets in last Sunday's championship game of the Ramey Fall League high school division at Cardinal Ritter.
Moye was a force at both ends of the court, which is why he is now a two-time Ramey Fall League champion. He scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Warriors to the victory. He was also tremendous on the defensive side as he used his length and height to create all kinds of disruption.
Moye got plenty of help as the Warriors had three other players score in double figures. Senior Kobi Williams of Westminster Christian scored 19 points. Senior Jack Fessenden of Troy scored 13 points and junior Jordyn Richard added 11 points.
The Nets were led by senior guard Jorden Williams of Whitfield, who tied Moye for high scoring honors with 28 points. Senior forward Matt Haefner of Lafayette added 13 points.
At the end of league play, the Ramey Fall League announced its postseason All-Star Teams. The First Team consisted of Cameron Williams of Cape Girardeau Central, Tyler King of Parkway West, Christian Williams of Vashon, Christian Hughes of Kirkwood and Jordan Williams of Whitfield. The Most Valuable Player of the league was Cameron Williams of Cape Girardeau Central.
