St. Louisan Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards will miss the remainder of the National Basketball Association 2022 season with a wrist injury.
The former Chaminade College Prep All-American injured his left wrist on January 29 in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. After sitting out the next three games, it was announced this week that Beal will undergo season-ending surgery on the wrist.
Beal concludes his season with averages of 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds a game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.