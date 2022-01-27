Saint Louis University basketball standout Yuri Collins became the school's career leader in assists on Wednesday night during the Billikens' 80-67 victory over George Washington at the Chaifetz Arena.
Yuri goes into the record books with this dime to Francis pic.twitter.com/ISuyJmBsqr— Earl Austin Jr. (@earlaustinjr) January 27, 2022
The former St. Mary's High star point guard fed Francis Okoro for a layup midway through the first half to break the old record of 436, which was held by Josh Fisher. Collins finished the game with 12 assists, which brings his current career total to 444. Fisher, who played for SLU from 2000-2004 also sent out a recorded message congratulating Collins on the new record via social media.
Yuri checks out with 11 PTS, 12 AST and the new school record for assists pic.twitter.com/DWTRUbnXmm— Earl Austin Jr. (@earlaustinjr) January 27, 2022
Collins was able to break the school record in just 69 games. He has been among the nation's leaders in assists since he became the Billikens' starting point guard during the 2019-20 season. He is averaging 7.8 assists a game this season, which is currently second among NCAA Division I schools in the country. Collins also holds the school record for most assists in a single game when he had 19 in a victory over Boston College on December 11.
